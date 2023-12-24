Who’s the Best Team in the Big South? See our Weekly Women's Big South Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the Big South and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big South Power Rankings
1. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 256th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: L 66-61 vs Wright State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Columbia (SC)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
2. High Point
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 261st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
- Last Game: W 48-47 vs Campbell
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Elon
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. UNC Asheville
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 274th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
- Last Game: W 72-71 vs UNC Greensboro
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Brevard
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
4. Winthrop
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-14
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
- Last Game: L 55-49 vs North Florida
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. South Carolina Upstate
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 303rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
- Last Game: L 81-50 vs Georgia Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
6. Radford
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 305th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th
- Last Game: L 74-50 vs Charleston (SC)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
7. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 322nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
- Last Game: L 75-46 vs East Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Francis Marion
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 343rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
- Last Game: L 60-48 vs East Tennessee State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Queens (NC)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Longwood
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 346th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
- Last Game: L 87-65 vs Georgia Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.