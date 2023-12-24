Who is the team to beat at the top of the A-10 this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Dayton

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 28-2

9-2 | 28-2 Odds to Win A-10: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th

44th Last Game: W 91-67 vs Oakland

Next Game

Opponent: Longwood

Longwood Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UMass

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-5

8-3 | 25-5 Odds to Win A-10: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st

241st Last Game: W 87-65 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Opponent: Siena

Siena Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

3. VCU

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 22-9

7-5 | 22-9 Odds to Win A-10: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th

84th Last Game: W 75-51 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Next Game

Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

9-3 | 22-9 Odds to Win A-10: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: L 89-82 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Duquesne

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

8-3 | 20-10 Odds to Win A-10: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: L 81-73 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

Opponent: Cleary

Cleary Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Saint Bonaventure

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-9

8-3 | 21-9 Odds to Win A-10: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th

249th Last Game: W 90-64 vs Binghamton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Akron

@ Akron Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Richmond

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

7-5 | 18-13 Odds to Win A-10: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: W 72-66 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Opponent: Lafayette

Lafayette Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. George Mason

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-9

10-2 | 21-9 Odds to Win A-10: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: W 69-66 vs Tulane

Next Game

Opponent: N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Davidson

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-12

9-3 | 17-12 Odds to Win A-10: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th

135th Last Game: W 62-59 vs South Carolina Upstate

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Loyola Chicago

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 14-16

7-5 | 14-16 Odds to Win A-10: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: W 72-59 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. La Salle

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 14-16

9-3 | 14-16 Odds to Win A-10: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th

317th Last Game: W 107-41 vs Rosemont

Next Game

Opponent: Howard

Howard Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. George Washington

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 14-16

10-2 | 14-16 Odds to Win A-10: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st

331st Last Game: W 79-75 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Saint Louis

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-20

7-6 | 10-20 Odds to Win A-10: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: L 82-70 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Rhode Island

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-24

5-7 | 6-24 Odds to Win A-10: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th

179th Last Game: L 81-71 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Opponent: Northeastern

Northeastern Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

15. Fordham

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-24

5-7 | 7-24 Odds to Win A-10: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 236th

236th Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: L 82-80 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game