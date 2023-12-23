When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will William & Mary be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
5-7 0-0 NR NR 333

William & Mary's best wins

Against the Old Dominion Monarchs on December 6, William & Mary registered its best win of the season, which was an 84-79 home victory. Charlie Williams, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Old Dominion, delivered 23 points, while Trey Moss was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

  • 75-56 at home over American (No. 303/RPI) on November 9
  • 96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 358/RPI) on November 25

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

  • According to the RPI, the Tribe have four losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

  • William & Mary gets to face the 13th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.
  • The Tribe's upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.
  • Looking at William & Mary's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

William & Mary's next game

  • Matchup: Navy Midshipmen vs. William & Mary Tribe
  • Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

