2024 NCAA Bracketology: Virginia Tech Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we count on Virginia Tech to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Virginia Tech ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-2
|0-0
|16
|13
|87
Virginia Tech's best wins
On November 24, Virginia Tech registered its signature win of the season, a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 84), according to the RPI. That signature win over Kansas featured a team-high 31 points from Elizabeth Kitley. Georgia Amoore, with 14 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 94-55 at home over High Point (No. 158/RPI) on November 6
- 76-43 at home over William & Mary (No. 167/RPI) on December 21
- 105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 172/RPI) on November 16
- 84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 182/RPI) on December 17
- 72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 191/RPI) on November 20
Virginia Tech's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- According to the RPI, the Hokies have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the country.
- The Hokies have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Virginia Tech has been handed the 171st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Hokies' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records north of .500.
- Virginia Tech has 18 games remaining this year, including seven contests versus Top 25 teams.
Virginia Tech's next game
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
