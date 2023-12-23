What are Virginia Tech's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 NR NR 68

Virginia Tech's best wins

When Virginia Tech took down the Boise State Broncos, the No. 48 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 82-75 on November 23, it was its best victory of the season. Against Boise State, Hunter Cattoor led the team by delivering 18 points to go along with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

73-51 at home over Vermont (No. 106/RPI) on December 16

71-62 over Iowa State (No. 136/RPI) on November 24

98-76 at home over Wofford (No. 194/RPI) on November 19

71-50 at home over Valparaiso (No. 300/RPI) on December 9

77-55 at home over American (No. 303/RPI) on December 21

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Virginia Tech has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 22nd-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

According to the RPI, the Hokies have six wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Virginia Tech gets the 75th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Hokies have 16 games left against teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of VA Tech's 19 remaining games this year, it has five upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN2

