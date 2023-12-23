2024 NCAA Bracketology: Virginia Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we count on Virginia to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on Virginia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Virginia ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|61
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia's best wins
When Virginia beat the Missouri Tigers, who are ranked No. 111 in the RPI, on November 30 by a score of 87-81, it was its signature win of the year thus far. The leading scorer against Missouri was Camryn Taylor, who delivered 26 points with nine rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 154/RPI) on November 8
- 74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 159/RPI) on November 12
- 80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 167/RPI) on November 15
- 81-59 over Tulane (No. 230/RPI) on November 24
- 82-56 at home over Fordham (No. 245/RPI) on December 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Virginia has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).
- The Cavaliers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Virginia has the 216th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- In terms of the Cavaliers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.
- Glancing at Virginia's upcoming schedule, it has nine games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Virginia's next game
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. NC State Wolfpack
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Virginia games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.