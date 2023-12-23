Can we count on Virginia to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 61

Virginia's best wins

When Virginia beat the Missouri Tigers, who are ranked No. 111 in the RPI, on November 30 by a score of 87-81, it was its signature win of the year thus far. The leading scorer against Missouri was Camryn Taylor, who delivered 26 points with nine rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 154/RPI) on November 8

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 159/RPI) on November 12

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 167/RPI) on November 15

81-59 over Tulane (No. 230/RPI) on November 24

82-56 at home over Fordham (No. 245/RPI) on December 21

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Virginia has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

The Cavaliers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Virginia has the 216th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

In terms of the Cavaliers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Glancing at Virginia's upcoming schedule, it has nine games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. NC State Wolfpack

Virginia Cavaliers vs. NC State Wolfpack Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network

