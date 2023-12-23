Can we count on Virginia to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 1-0 NR 21 36

Virginia's best wins

Virginia took down the Syracuse Orange (No. 17 in the RPI) in an 84-62 win on December 2 -- its best victory of the season. The leading scorer against Syracuse was Andrew Rohde, who dropped 13 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

59-47 at home over Texas A&M (No. 34/RPI) on November 29

73-70 over Florida (No. 61/RPI) on November 10

80-50 at home over Tarleton State (No. 140/RPI) on November 6

56-54 at home over Northeastern (No. 158/RPI) on December 16

77-47 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 192/RPI) on December 5

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Virginia has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Cavaliers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Virginia has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Virginia faces the 58th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Cavaliers' upcoming schedule includes 17 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.

In terms of UVA's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Morgan State Bears

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Morgan State Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network

