The Utah Utes are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5), in this year's Las Vegas Bowl, where they will oppose the Northwestern Wildcats. Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 17 Odds

Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Utah has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Utes have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Northwestern has compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

