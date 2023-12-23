Utah vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Las Vegas Bowl
The Utah Utes are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5), in this year's Las Vegas Bowl, where they will oppose the Northwestern Wildcats. Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup.
Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-6.5)
|41.5
|-275
|+230
|FanDuel
|Utah (-6.5)
|41.5
|-260
|+210
Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Utah has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Utes have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Northwestern has compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
