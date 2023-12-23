The Utah Utes are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5), in this year's Las Vegas Bowl, where they will oppose the Northwestern Wildcats. Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup.

Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM Utah (-6.5) 41.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Utah (-6.5) 41.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

  • Utah has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Utes have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Northwestern has compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

