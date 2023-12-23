Utah State vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
In this season's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Utah State Aggies are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1), over the Georgia State Panthers. Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Georgia State matchup.
Utah State vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Utah State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-1)
|62.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-1.5)
|61.5
|-113
|-106
Utah State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Utah State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Georgia State has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- The Panthers have covered the spread three times this year (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Utah State & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
