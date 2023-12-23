Will Trevor van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 23?
Will Trevor van Riemsdyk light the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- van Riemsdyk has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Away
|L 4-1
Capitals vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
