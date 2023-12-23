In this season's 68 Ventures Bowl, the South Alabama Jaguars are huge favorites (-16) over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 47 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-16) 47 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-16.5) 46.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

South Alabama has covered four times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 16 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Eastern Michigan has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16-point underdogs.

South Alabama & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Eastern Michigan To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

