The San Jose State Spartans are double-digit favorites (-10) in this year's Hawai'i Bowl, where they will oppose the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The game kicks off at 10:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The over/under for the outing is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM San Jose State (-10) 53.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel San Jose State (-9.5) 53.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

  • San Jose State has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Spartans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
  • Coastal Carolina has covered eight times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Chanticleers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

San Jose State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Coastal Carolina
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

