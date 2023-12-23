2024 NCAA Bracketology: Richmond March Madness Resume | December 25
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Richmond and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Richmond ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|235
Richmond's best wins
Against the Charlotte 49ers on December 16, Richmond notched its signature win of the season, which was a 64-56 home victory. Jordan King led the charge against Charlotte, delivering 21 points. Next on the team was Neal Quinn with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 82-65 over UNLV (No. 162/RPI) on November 21
- 90-61 at home over Queens (No. 246/RPI) on November 25
- 72-66 at home over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on December 21
- 88-69 at home over William & Mary (No. 349/RPI) on December 2
- 93-75 at home over VMI (No. 356/RPI) on November 6
Richmond's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, the Spiders have four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Spiders are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Richmond gets the 186th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Of the Spiders' 19 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records above .500.
- Glancing at Richmond's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Richmond's next game
- Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. Lafayette Leopards
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
