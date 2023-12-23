2024 NCAA Bracketology: Old Dominion Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Old Dominion be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Old Dominion ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|67
Old Dominion's best wins
Against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Old Dominion captured its signature win of the season on December 3, a 55-42 home victory. Jordan McLaughlin led the charge against FGCU, recording 22 points. Second on the team was En'Dya Buford with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 167/RPI) on November 30
- 57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 215/RPI) on December 7
- 59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 236/RPI) on November 11
- 60-29 at home over Elon (No. 237/RPI) on November 28
- 57-38 at home over Texas Southern (No. 278/RPI) on November 17
Old Dominion's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Old Dominion is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Old Dominion has been handed the 195th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Monarchs have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- As far as Old Dominion's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Old Dominion's next game
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
