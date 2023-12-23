The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) host the Denver Nuggets (20-10) after losing three straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 121 - Hornets 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 8.5)

Nuggets (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.0)

Nuggets (-12.0) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Hornets this year, tallying an ATS record of 14-16-0, as opposed to the 10-16-0 mark of the Hornets.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Denver racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Denver's games have gone over the total 43.3% of the time this season (13 out of 30), less often than Charlotte's games have (15 out of 26).

The Nuggets have a .692 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-8) this season, higher than the .261 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (6-17).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

Offensively the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league (111 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (121.6 points allowed per game).

With 41.4 rebounds per game and 45.2 rebounds allowed, Charlotte is 25th and 25th in the NBA, respectively.

This season the Hornets are fifth-worst in the league in assists at 24.9 per game.

In 2023-24, Charlotte is 17th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and 15th in turnovers forced (13.3).

The Hornets are the fifth-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.