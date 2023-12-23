2024 NCAA Bracketology: Norfolk State March Madness Resume | December 25
For bracketology insights around Norfolk State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
How Norfolk State ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|177
Norfolk State's best wins
Norfolk State's signature win this season came against the VCU Rams, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 146) in the RPI. Norfolk State took home the 63-60 win on the road on December 1. Jamarii Thomas dropped a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and five assists in the matchup versus VCU.
Next best wins
- 84-65 over South Dakota State (No. 169/RPI) on December 21
- 64-58 on the road over Illinois State (No. 209/RPI) on December 9
- 69-66 over FGCU (No. 284/RPI) on November 20
- 96-62 at home over William & Mary (No. 349/RPI) on November 28
- 75-68 at home over Hampton (No. 351/RPI) on November 13
Norfolk State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Spartans are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, Norfolk State has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Norfolk State gets the 274th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Spartans' upcoming schedule includes 14 games against teams with worse records and three games against teams with records above .500.
- Norfolk St has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Norfolk State's next game
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SEC Network
