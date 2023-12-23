In the upcoming matchup versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Nic Dowd to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in three of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Dowd has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:50 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.