How to Watch Memphis vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on CBS.
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Tigers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 200th.
- The Tigers score 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores allow (72.1).
- When Memphis totals more than 72.1 points, it is 7-1.
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- Vanderbilt is 3-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 183rd.
- The Commodores average just 4.7 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Tigers give up (72.5).
- Vanderbilt is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is scoring 85.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.
- The Tigers allow 70.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.5 on the road.
- In home games, Memphis is averaging 2.0 more treys per game (8.8) than on the road (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Vanderbilt scored 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.
- At home, the Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.9).
- Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt drained more triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|W 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|San Francisco
|L 73-60
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 76-54
|Dickies Arena
|12/19/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 63-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/23/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
