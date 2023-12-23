The Washington Capitals (17-9-4) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5) at home on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+.

During the last 10 outings for the Capitals, their offense has totaled 24 goals while their defense has given up 26 (they have a 5-3-2 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (20.7% success rate).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Capitals 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+120)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Capitals vs Lightning Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 17-9-4 record this season and are 6-4-10 in games that have required overtime.

Washington has earned 16 points (7-1-2) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Capitals recorded only one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.

Washington has earned nine points (4-0-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Capitals have scored three or more goals 15 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (12-0-3).

This season, Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal in seven games has a record of 3-2-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 4-3-2 (10 points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 20 games. The Capitals went 12-6-2 in those matchups (26 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.43 30th 27th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.73 8th 16th 30.5 Shots 27.9 29th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 3rd 30.91% Power Play % 12.5% 28th 19th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 82.29% 9th

Capitals vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

