The James Madison Dukes and the Air Force Falcons meet for the Armed Forces Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

James Madison is totaling 430.3 yards per game offensively this year (29th in the FBS), and is giving up 330.3 yards per game (30th) on the defensive side of the ball. Air Force's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 17.9 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 27.6 points per game, which ranks 64th.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ABC.

James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

James Madison vs. Air Force Key Statistics

James Madison Air Force 430.3 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.1 (87th) 330.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.3 (4th) 142.1 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (2nd) 288.2 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.3 (133rd) 14 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (64th) 21 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (105th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 3,413 pass yards for James Madison, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 311 rushing yards (25.9 ypg) on 92 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has 594 rushing yards on 131 carries with one touchdown. He's also added 21 catches for 204 yards (17 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 126 times this year and racked up 568 yards (47.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt's 1,076 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 92 times and has totaled 74 catches and eight touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has caught 51 passes for 1,010 yards (84.2 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Phoenix Sproles has a total of 387 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 47 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has rushed 169 times for 747 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Jared Roznos leads his team with 332 receiving yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has collected 179 receiving yards (14.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on five receptions.

Brandon Engel's 10 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 178 yards (14.8 ypg).

