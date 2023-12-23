The James Madison Dukes meet the Air Force Falcons in the Armed Forces Bowl as just 2.5-point favorites on December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The contest's point total is 41.

James Madison vs. Air Force game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

James Madison vs. Air Force statistical matchup

James Madison Air Force 430.3 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.1 (82nd) 330.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.3 (5th) 142.1 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (2nd) 288.2 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.3 (133rd) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 21 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (104th)

James Madison leaders

In addition to his 3,413 passing yards and 68.9% completion percentage this year, Jordan McCloud has thrown for 32 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

McCloud has made an impact with his legs, scrambling for 311 yards and eight TDs in 12 games.

On 92 targets, Elijah Sarratt has 74 catches (6.2 per game) for 1,076 yards and eight TDs in 12 games.

Reggie Brown has been a key part of the Dukes' passing offense in 2023, accumulating 51 receptions for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns.

Air Force leaders

In 12 games, Zachary Larrier has thrown for 744 yards (62 per game), with six touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59.7%.

Larrier also has run for 579 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Emmanuel Michel has scored nine touchdowns and picked up 747 yards (62.3 per game).

In 12 games, John Lee Eldridge III has run for 518 yards (43.2 per game) and six TDs.

In the passing game, Eldridge has scored one touchdown, with six catches for 42 yards.

