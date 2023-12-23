The bookmakers think the Armed Forces Bowl between the James Madison Dukes and Air Force Falcons will be a tight one, with the Dukes favored by 2.5 points. The action starts at 3:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ABC from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The over/under in this contest is 41 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Air Force matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

James Madison vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-2.5) 41 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-2.5) 41.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

James Madison vs. Air Force Betting Trends

James Madison has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes have been favored by 2.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

Air Force has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Falcons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

