For bracketology analysis on James Madison and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on James Madison's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

How James Madison ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 1-0 20 20 27

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison's best wins

On November 9, James Madison captured its best win of the season, a 113-108 overtime victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 123) in the RPI rankings. In the victory against Kent State, Terrence Edwards posted a team-best 24 points. T.J. Bickerstaff contributed 21 points.

Next best wins

79-76 on the road over Michigan State (No. 124/RPI) on November 6

76-73 at home over Radford (No. 125/RPI) on November 17

82-76 over Southern Illinois (No. 160/RPI) on November 21

84-69 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 187/RPI) on December 9

95-64 over Fresno State (No. 245/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

James Madison's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Dukes have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

James Madison has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Dukes are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

James Madison is playing the 314th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Dukes have six games left against teams over .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of JMU's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

James Madison's next game

Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. Texas State Bobcats

James Madison Dukes vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming James Madison games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.