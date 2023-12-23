Hornets vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (20-10) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|226.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 17 of 26 games this season.
- Charlotte's games this year have had a 232.7-point total on average, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 10-16-0 record against the spread.
- The Hornets have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win six times (26.1%) in those contests.
- Charlotte has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Hornets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|12
|40%
|115.4
|226.4
|110.5
|232.1
|225.6
|Hornets
|17
|65.4%
|111
|226.4
|121.6
|232.1
|229.4
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Five of the Hornets' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than on the road (4-8-0) this year.
- The Hornets' 111 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 110.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Charlotte is 8-7 against the spread and 7-8 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|10-16
|4-6
|15-11
|Nuggets
|14-16
|4-4
|13-17
Hornets vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Hornets
|Nuggets
|111
|115.4
|25
|14
|8-7
|9-1
|7-8
|10-0
|121.6
|110.5
|26
|5
|3-6
|8-8
|2-7
|13-3
