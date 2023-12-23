The Charlotte Hornets (7-15) match up with the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and ALT.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, ALT

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward puts up 15.5 points, 4.8 assists and 5.0 boards per game.

Terry Rozier averages 23.9 points, 3.5 boards and 7.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 13.3 points, 2.4 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.

Brandon Miller puts up 14.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 40.2% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Miles Bridges averages 19.9 points, 2.7 assists and 6.8 boards.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is putting up 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest. He's also sinking 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the field.

The Nuggets are getting 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Reggie Jackson this season.

The Nuggets are getting 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Christian Braun this season.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Hornets Nuggets 113.0 Points Avg. 114.2 120.8 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 47.7% Field Goal % 48.9% 37.5% Three Point % 37.0%

