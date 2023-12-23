2024 NCAA Bracketology: George Mason March Madness Resume | December 25
For bracketology insights around George Mason and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
How George Mason ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|46
George Mason's best wins
George Mason picked up its best win of the season on November 15, when it claimed a 90-83 victory over the Cornell Big Red, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in the RPI. Ronald Polite put up a team-leading 16 points with seven rebounds and six assists in the game against Cornell.
Next best wins
- 72-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 135/RPI) on November 6
- 86-77 on the road over Toledo (No. 153/RPI) on December 2
- 73-71 over South Dakota State (No. 169/RPI) on November 20
- 69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 177/RPI) on December 22
- 67-45 at home over Austin Peay (No. 235/RPI) on November 10
George Mason's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, George Mason has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, George Mason gets the 206th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- The Patriots' upcoming schedule includes 17 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.
- Glancing at George Mason's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
George Mason's next game
- Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
