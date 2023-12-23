When the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Nikita Kucherov and Dylan Strome should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Capitals vs. Lightning Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Players to Watch

Strome's 13 goals and seven assists in 30 games give him 20 points on the season.

Alexander Ovechkin has made a major impact for Washington this season with 20 points (six goals and 14 assists).

This season, John Carlson has one goal and 18 assists for Tampa Bay.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 7-3-2 record this season, with a .927 save percentage (fourth-best in the league). In 13 games, he has 392 saves, and has allowed 31 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors with 57 points. He has scored 23 goals and picked up 34 assists this season.

Brayden Point has 16 goals and 22 assists, equaling 38 points (1.1 per game).

Steven Stamkos' 35 points this season are via 15 goals and 20 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (7-5-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .901% save percentage ranks 39th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.43 30th 27th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 16th 30.5 Shots 27.9 29th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 3rd 30.91% Power Play % 12.5% 28th 19th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 82.29% 9th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.