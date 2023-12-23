The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 23, with the Capitals having won three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch the Lightning-Capitals matchup on BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 82 goals given up (2.7 per game) is third in the league.

The Capitals have 73 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Capitals are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 30 13 7 20 11 16 53.3% Alexander Ovechkin 30 6 14 20 17 10 0% John Carlson 30 1 18 19 38 21 - Tom Wilson 30 10 8 18 24 20 33.3% Aliaksei Protas 29 3 12 15 10 17 34.7%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 119 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

The Lightning's 116 total goals (3.4 per game) rank fourth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players