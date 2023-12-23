Brandon Miller and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 144-113 loss to the Pacers (his last game) Miller posted 21 points and six rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Miller, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.0 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists -- 2.3 2.7 PRA -- 21.4 23.2 PR -- 19.1 20.5 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.6



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Nuggets

Miller has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 13.6% and 12.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 16.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Miller's Hornets average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are fifth in the league, allowing 110.5 points per contest.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 24.9 per game.

The Nuggets allow 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.