Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Camellia Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Camellia Bowl between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and Northern Illinois Huskies will be a tight one, with the Red Wolves favored by 1 point. The action kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Montgomery, Alabama
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas State (-1)
|53.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arkansas State (-1.5)
|52.5
|-113
|-106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 17 Odds
- James Madison vs Air Force
- South Alabama vs Eastern Michigan
- Georgia Tech vs UCF
- Georgia State vs Utah State
- South Florida vs Syracuse
- UTSA vs Marshall
- Utah vs Northwestern
- Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Red Wolves have been favored by 1 point or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-1.
Arkansas State & Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Northern Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.