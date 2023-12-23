Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 23?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Aliaksei Protas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- Protas has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Protas has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|16:01
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:39
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 4-1
Capitals vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
