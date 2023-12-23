When the Washington Capitals square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Ovechkin light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

In five of 30 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus seven assists.

Ovechkin's shooting percentage is 5.2%, and he averages 3.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 21:09 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:49 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 4-1

Capitals vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

