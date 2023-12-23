The Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin included, will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Ovechkin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin has averaged 19:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Ovechkin has a point in 15 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

Ovechkin has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Ovechkin hits the over on his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Ovechkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 3 20 Points 1 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

