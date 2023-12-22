The Golden State Warriors (13-14) will host the Washington Wizards (5-22) after victories in six straight home games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Wizards vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-12.5) 246.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Warriors (-12) 246 -670 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs Warriors Additional Info

Wizards vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors average 116.5 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 116 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +12 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards' -256 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 117 points per game (ninth in NBA) while allowing 126.5 per outing (30th in league).

The two teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, 13 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 242.5 points per game, four fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Golden State has compiled an 11-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread this season.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 25.5 -120 23.6

Wizards and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +40000 - Warriors +4000 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.