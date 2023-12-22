Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (13-14) and Washington Wizards (5-22) will clash on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Kyle Kuzma is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards defeated the Trail Blazers on Thursday, 118-117. Their leading scorer was Kuzma with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 32 8 6 1 0 3 Tyus Jones 24 3 3 1 0 5 Daniel Gafford 16 8 0 4 6 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma provides the Wizards 23.6 points, 6.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tyus Jones averages 12.2 points, 3 boards and 5.4 assists, making 53.1% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Deni Avdija averages 11.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4 assists, making 50% of his shots from the floor.

Jordan Poole's averages for the season are 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Daniel Gafford gets the Wizards 10.8 points, 7.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Watch Stephen Curry, Kuzma and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 23.8 5.9 3.4 0.4 0.7 2.4 Tyus Jones 14.4 3.4 6.2 1.8 0.6 2 Daniel Gafford 11.5 6.9 2.1 0.7 2.5 0 Deni Avdija 10.8 6.1 4.7 0.6 0.3 0.5 Jordan Poole 17.1 2.3 3.7 0.9 0.2 2.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.