The Golden State Warriors (13-14) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) on December 22, 2023 at Chase Center.

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Wizards vs Warriors Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

This season, Washington has a 4-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.

The Wizards put up an average of 117 points per game, only one more point than the 116 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116 points, Washington is 4-12.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards score more points per game at home (117.5) than away (116.7), but also give up more at home (128) than on the road (125.6).

At home Washington is conceding 128 points per game, 2.4 more than it is away (125.6).

At home the Wizards are averaging 29.1 assists per game, 2.3 more than away (26.8).

Wizards Injuries