The Golden State Warriors (13-14) are big, 12.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 246.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -12.5 246.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 246.5 points in 14 of 27 games this season.

The average total for Washington's games this season is 243.5 points, three fewer points than this game's over/under.

Washington's ATS record is 14-13-0 this season.

The Wizards have won in four, or 16%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +500 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 16.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 5 18.5% 116.5 233.5 116 242.5 228.9 Wizards 14 51.9% 117 233.5 126.5 242.5 239.3

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of the Wizards' last 10 games have gone over the total.

This season, Washington is 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-6-0 ATS (.647).

The Wizards score an average of 117 points per game, only one more point than the 116 the Warriors allow.

Washington has put together a 9-7 ATS record and a 4-12 overall record in games it scores more than 116 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Wizards and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 14-13 3-1 17-10 Warriors 11-16 0-1 16-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. Warriors Point Insights

Wizards Warriors 117 Points Scored (PG) 116.5 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 9-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 4-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 126.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-9 3-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.