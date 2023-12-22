On Friday, December 22, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (10-13) square off against the Washington Wizards (3-20) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Wizards.

On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford is putting up 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 69.7% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry averages 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Chris Paul posts 8.9 points, 7.4 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Dario Saric posts 10.9 points, 2.3 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.

Klay Thompson averages 15.4 points, 2.0 assists and 4.0 boards.

Kevon Looney averages 5.5 points, 2.6 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Wizards vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Wizards 115.6 Points Avg. 115.9 115.3 Points Allowed Avg. 127.0 45.2% Field Goal % 48.2% 36.7% Three Point % 35.1%

