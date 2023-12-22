Wizards vs. Warriors December 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, December 22, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (10-13) square off against the Washington Wizards (3-20) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT.
Wizards vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Wizards.
- On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Daniel Gafford is putting up 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 69.7% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry averages 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Chris Paul posts 8.9 points, 7.4 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.
- Dario Saric posts 10.9 points, 2.3 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.
- Klay Thompson averages 15.4 points, 2.0 assists and 4.0 boards.
- Kevon Looney averages 5.5 points, 2.6 assists and 8.3 rebounds.
Wizards vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Wizards
|115.6
|Points Avg.
|115.9
|115.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|127.0
|45.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
