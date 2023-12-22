The Golden State Warriors (13-14) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chase Center as big, 12.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 126 - Wizards 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 12.5)

Warriors (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-14.1)

Warriors (-14.1) Pick OU: Under (247.5)



Under (247.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.2

The Warriors (11-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40.7% of the time, 11.2% less often than the Wizards (14-13-0) this year.

Golden State hasn't covered the spread as a 12.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more 75% of the time.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents are more successful (63% of the time) than Golden State and its opponents (59.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 10-5, while the Wizards are 4-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Wizards are ninth in the league offensively (117 points scored per game) and worst defensively (126.5 points conceded).

Washington is the worst squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (39.2) and worst in rebounds allowed (49.1).

The Wizards are seventh in the league in assists (27.6 per game) in 2023-24.

Washington commits 13.7 turnovers per game and force 13.7 per game, ranking 20th and 12th, respectively, in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 17th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.