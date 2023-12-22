The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7) will look to end a six-game road losing streak when visiting the VCU Rams (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
  • VCU is 4-0 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 317th.
  • The Rams average 72.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 79.6 the Hawks give up.
  • VCU has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 79.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VCU scored 73 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
  • The Rams ceded 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.5 in road games.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, VCU fared better at home last year, sinking 6.1 per game, compared to 5.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.7% three-point percentage at home and a 34.9% mark in away games.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Memphis L 85-80 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/10/2023 Alcorn State W 86-58 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/16/2023 Temple W 87-78 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/30/2023 Gardner-Webb - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/3/2024 Saint Bonaventure - Stuart C. Siegel Center

