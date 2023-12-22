Friday's game that pits the VCU Rams (6-5) versus the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-57 in favor of VCU, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 84, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-26.2)

VCU (-26.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

VCU's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, while Maryland-Eastern Shore's is 2-6-0. The Rams have a 5-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hawks have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams average 72.5 points per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (92nd in college basketball). They have a +59 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

VCU wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It records 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 202nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.6 per outing.

VCU knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (5.9). It is shooting 33.3% from deep (188th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.1%.

The Rams average 96.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (158th in college basketball), and allow 88.9 points per 100 possessions (163rd in college basketball).

VCU has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.7 turnovers per game, committing 13.3 (295th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (302nd in college basketball).

