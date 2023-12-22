The UCF Knights are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this season's Gasparilla Bowl, where they will meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will act as host on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-4.5) 64.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-4.5) 63.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

UCF has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knights have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Georgia Tech has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, the Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-2.

UCF & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.