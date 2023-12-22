Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Only one Sun Belt game is on Friday's college basketball schedule. That matchup is the Georgia Southern Eagles taking on the Longwood Lancers at Joan Perry Brock Center.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Longwood Lancers
|1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.