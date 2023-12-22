Radford, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Radford, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Radford, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pulaski County High School at Radford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Radford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
