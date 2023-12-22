The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Temple Owls (6-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

Old Dominion vs. Temple Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Temple -3.5 146.5

Monarchs Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has played five games this season that finished with a point total above 146.5 points.

The average over/under for Old Dominion's contests this season is 149.3, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.

Old Dominion has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this year.

Old Dominion has been underdogs in four games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Monarchs have been at least a +145 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Old Dominion has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Old Dominion vs. Temple Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Temple 5 62.5% 76.6 147.8 74.5 152.6 138.8 Old Dominion 5 62.5% 71.2 147.8 78.1 152.6 141.1

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Monarchs score an average of 71.2 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 74.5 the Owls allow to opponents.

Old Dominion is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when it scores more than 74.5 points.

Old Dominion vs. Temple Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Temple 6-2-0 3-1 6-2-0 Old Dominion 2-6-0 1-2 6-2-0

Old Dominion vs. Temple Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Temple Old Dominion 9-7 Home Record 12-4 6-6 Away Record 6-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

