Old Dominion vs. Temple December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) meet the Temple Owls (6-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce Baker: 6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 18.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Settle: 8.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joran Riley: 11.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
Old Dominion vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|Temple AVG
|Temple Rank
|270th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|76.6
|140th
|324th
|78.1
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|267th
|296th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|39.9
|57th
|180th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|30th
|262nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|336th
|10.5
|Assists
|11.7
|297th
|105th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.6
|80th
