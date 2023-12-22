The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
  • Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 157th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hoyas allow (71.6).
  • Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • Georgetown has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 72nd.
  • The Hoyas score an average of 75.6 points per game, eight more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Georgetown is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game last year at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).
  • Marquette averaged 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Georgetown scored 1.2 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (69.7).
  • The Hoyas gave up fewer points at home (76 per game) than on the road (81.8) last season.
  • Georgetown made more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State W 71-54 Capital One Arena
12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame W 72-68 Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 Creighton - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.