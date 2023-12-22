The Longwood Lancers (2-8) will be looking to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It will air at 1:00 PM ET.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average just 0.8 more points per game (83) than the Lancers give up (82.2).

Georgia Southern is 4-0 when it scores more than 82.2 points.

Longwood is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 83 points.

The Lancers put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Eagles allow (61.7).

When Longwood scores more than 61.7 points, it is 2-3.

Georgia Southern is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.

The Lancers are making 34.8% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (32.7%).

The Eagles' 43.1 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Lancers have given up.

Longwood Leaders

Malea Brown: 7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

8.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%

