How to Watch the Longwood vs. Georgia Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (2-8) will be looking to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It will air at 1:00 PM ET.
Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles average just 0.8 more points per game (83) than the Lancers give up (82.2).
- Georgia Southern is 4-0 when it scores more than 82.2 points.
- Longwood is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 83 points.
- The Lancers put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Eagles allow (61.7).
- When Longwood scores more than 61.7 points, it is 2-3.
- Georgia Southern is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.
- The Lancers are making 34.8% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (32.7%).
- The Eagles' 43.1 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Lancers have given up.
Longwood Leaders
- Malea Brown: 7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
- Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
- Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 85-49
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 89-69
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 86-49
|Kaplan Arena
|12/22/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/31/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/3/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
