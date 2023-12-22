The James Madison Dukes (9-0) play the Morgan State Bears (4-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This clash will start at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Morgan State Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Terrence Edwards: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Michael Green III: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Oliver: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Will Thomas: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

James Madison vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Morgan State Rank Morgan State AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank 191st 74.4 Points Scored 94.1 1st 324th 78.5 Points Allowed 75.2 278th 126th 37.9 Rebounds 41.2 34th 147th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.9 63rd 294th 6.1 3pt Made 9.8 27th 191st 13.4 Assists 17.4 28th 324th 14.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

