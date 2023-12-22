The James Madison Dukes (9-0) play the Morgan State Bears (4-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This clash will start at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

James Madison vs. Morgan State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other James Madison Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Terrence Edwards: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kameron Hobbs: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christian Oliver: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Will Thomas: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Morgan State Rank Morgan State AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank
191st 74.4 Points Scored 94.1 1st
324th 78.5 Points Allowed 75.2 278th
126th 37.9 Rebounds 41.2 34th
147th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.9 63rd
294th 6.1 3pt Made 9.8 27th
191st 13.4 Assists 17.4 28th
324th 14.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.