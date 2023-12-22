The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (11-0) will attempt to build on an 11-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Morgan State Bears (4-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James Madison vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

James Madison Stats Insights

  • The Dukes have shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • James Madison has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 152nd.
  • The Dukes score an average of 92.9 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 78.8 the Bears allow.
  • When it scores more than 78.8 points, James Madison is 10-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

  • James Madison scores 96.2 points per game at home, and 91.0 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Dukes are giving up 14.6 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than away (81.0).
  • Beyond the arc, James Madison makes more 3-pointers away (11.5 per game) than at home (9.0), and makes a higher percentage on the road (38.3%) than at home (35.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Old Dominion W 84-69 Chartway Arena
12/16/2023 @ Hampton W 88-71 Hampton Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Coppin State W 87-48 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/22/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/30/2023 Texas State - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/4/2024 @ Louisiana - Cajundome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.