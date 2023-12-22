The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (11-0) will attempt to build on an 11-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Morgan State Bears (4-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James Madison vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland

Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes have shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

James Madison has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Dukes are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 152nd.

The Dukes score an average of 92.9 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 78.8 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 78.8 points, James Madison is 10-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

James Madison scores 96.2 points per game at home, and 91.0 away.

In 2023-24 the Dukes are giving up 14.6 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than away (81.0).

Beyond the arc, James Madison makes more 3-pointers away (11.5 per game) than at home (9.0), and makes a higher percentage on the road (38.3%) than at home (35.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule